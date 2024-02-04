Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Shopify by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Shopify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Up 8.1 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.13 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $83.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.