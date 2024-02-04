Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS.

Shell Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $63.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.12. Shell has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Shell’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell

About Shell

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.