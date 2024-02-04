Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS.
Shell Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of SHEL opened at $63.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.12. Shell has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74.
Shell Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Shell’s payout ratio is 46.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.
About Shell
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
