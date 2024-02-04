Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 282.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Service Co. International by 52.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.74. 873,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,903. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $74.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.58.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,514,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,514,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCI. UBS Group initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

