Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.

Seiko Epson Price Performance

SEKEY traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,394. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.94.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

