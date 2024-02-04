Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.
Seiko Epson Price Performance
SEKEY traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,394. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.94.
About Seiko Epson
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Seiko Epson
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.