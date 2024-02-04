Secret Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $8.46 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Secret has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $8.46 million and approximately $7.99 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00126246 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00037035 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00021440 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008233 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 151.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0028153 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $9.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

