Seaport Res Ptn Lowers Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) to Neutral

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $455.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.82. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.72%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,052,000 after buying an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,306,000 after buying an additional 37,258 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

