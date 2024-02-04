Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.91.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEE. William Blair downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $35.01 on Friday. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $56.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

