Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $90.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STX. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

STX opened at $87.52 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $92.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,156.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.