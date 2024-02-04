Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.67. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

