Scotiabank Raises Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target to $35.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Nuvei Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. Nuvei has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $43.81.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.47 million. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. Research analysts predict that Nuvei will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is -500.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Nuvei during the second quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter worth $88,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nuvei by 77.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nuvei by 778.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

