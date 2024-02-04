Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $2,944,456.88 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 92,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $2,944,456.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,119 shares in the company, valued at $21,141,459.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $3,120,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $3,249,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,127 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $2,842,954.01.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $3,048,960.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 90,012 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $3,151,320.12.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 107,130 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $3,590,997.60.

On Friday, December 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 138,272 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $4,692,951.68.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,474 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $1,960,286.32.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 78,420 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $2,066,367.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $2,305,166.00.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Samsara by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 13.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 67.4% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

