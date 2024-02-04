Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Boosted by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 138.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $285.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $276.52 billion, a PE ratio of 108.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.43. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.65 and a 52-week high of $289.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $2,072,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,063.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $2,072,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,063.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,178 shares of company stock worth $367,876,175. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.