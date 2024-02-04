Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Posts Earnings Results

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Saia Price Performance

SAIA stock opened at $534.51 on Friday. Saia has a one year low of $244.69 and a one year high of $535.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $425.00 to $484.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

