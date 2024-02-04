Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Issues Earnings Results

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share.

Saia Trading Up 14.3 %

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $534.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $432.61 and a 200-day moving average of $415.57. Saia has a 1-year low of $244.69 and a 1-year high of $535.57.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 56.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Saia from $425.00 to $484.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.39.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Further Reading

