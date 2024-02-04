Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Issues Earnings Results

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share.
NASDAQ SAIA opened at $534.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $432.61 and a 200-day moving average of $415.57. Saia has a 1-year low of $244.69 and a 1-year high of $535.57.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 56.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.
Saia
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
