SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) Shares Up 3.3%

SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.85. 19,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 272,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

SAI.TECH Global Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SAI.TECH Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SAI.TECH Global during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SAI.TECH Global during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers.

