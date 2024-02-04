Roth Mkm Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $190.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Roth Mkm from $125.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.88.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $287.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

