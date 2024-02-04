Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Neutral Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $189.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Apple to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays downgraded Apple from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Apple from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.72.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $185.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.65 and a 200 day moving average of $184.28. Apple has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 164.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,746,940,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14,395.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,119,470,000 after purchasing an additional 70,212,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

