Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Holdings Decreased by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Brands

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Mike Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $117,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,561,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Rocky Brands stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $209.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 2.02. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $32.38.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $125.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.34 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.29%.

Rocky Brands Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

