Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Trading Down 1.7%

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.16 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.38). 717,581 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 499,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.38).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.67, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £93.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Revolution Beauty Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, wholesale, and retail of beauty products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers makeup and cosmetics, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. It sells its products through retailers, department store chains, wholesalers, distributors, and e-commerce channels.

