Reviewing NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.3% of NantHealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Yext shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NantHealth and Yext, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A Yext 0 1 2 0 2.67

Volatility and Risk

Yext has a consensus target price of $11.95, indicating a potential upside of 96.55%. Given Yext’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yext is more favorable than NantHealth.

NantHealth has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yext has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NantHealth and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -94.67% N/A -39.82% Yext -2.99% -8.91% -2.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NantHealth and Yext’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $67.68 million 0.03 -$67.78 million ($7.65) -0.04 Yext $400.85 million 1.88 -$65.94 million ($0.09) -67.56

Yext has higher revenue and earnings than NantHealth. Yext is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NantHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yext beats NantHealth on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NantHealth

(Get Free Report)

NantHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong on July 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About Yext

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. The platform enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information, such as name, address, phone number and holiday hours; professional information, comprising of headshot, specialties, and education; job information, consisting of title and description; and FAQs and other information. It serves the healthcare, retail, and financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.