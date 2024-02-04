Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 22.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 67,123 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,859 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. 464,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.09.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

