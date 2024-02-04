Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 2.8 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $167.04 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $175.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RGA

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.