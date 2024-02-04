Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.70.

RGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

NYSE:RGA opened at $167.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $175.34.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 122,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,794,000 after buying an additional 67,318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

