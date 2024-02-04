Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regency Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $62.60 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,832,000 after buying an additional 1,645,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,448,000 after buying an additional 660,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,330,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,697,000 after buying an additional 90,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

