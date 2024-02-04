Real Matters (TSE:REA) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02), reports. The firm had revenue of C$48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.63 million.
Real Matters Stock Performance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Real Matters from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REA
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Real Matters
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.