Raymond James Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $450.00

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MSFT. HSBC raised shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $411.06.

MSFT opened at $411.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $245.61 and a 12 month high of $415.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

