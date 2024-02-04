QUASA Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $70,614.28 and $730.87 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00016471 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00016842 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,807.62 or 0.99977110 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011175 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00174504 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00041592 USD and is down -26.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $156.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

