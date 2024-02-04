QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $141.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.68 and its 200-day moving average is $124.39. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $157.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

