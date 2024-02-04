QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,312 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.69. 10,442,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,377,313. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.68 and a 200 day moving average of $124.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

