Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.88

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.88 or 0.00006694 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $301.46 million and approximately $27.15 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,304.79 or 0.05361508 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00083707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00029455 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00021080 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.