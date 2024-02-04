Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QRVO. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded Qorvo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Summit Insights downgraded Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Qorvo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.17.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $103.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.01. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $114.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

