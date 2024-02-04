PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHM. Citigroup cut PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.06.

PHM stock opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.64. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after acquiring an additional 228,040 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,125,000 after acquiring an additional 95,945 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

