Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $160.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of PG stock opened at $158.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $159.60. The company has a market capitalization of $371.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.41 and its 200 day moving average is $150.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,956 shares of company stock worth $48,991,013. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

