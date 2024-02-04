PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,454 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.49% of PPG Industries worth $150,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.09. 1,580,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

