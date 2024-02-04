PotlatchDeltic’s (PCH) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PCH has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.33.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $54.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 78.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 108,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

