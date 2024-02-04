PotCoin (POT) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded down 63.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $10.30 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00157413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009433 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000336 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002313 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

