Piper Sandler Raises German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Price Target to $36.00

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GABC. TheStreet upgraded German American Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on German American Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of GABC opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $951.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $40.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 463,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,866,010.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 463,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,866,010.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 478,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,475,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,056 shares of company stock worth $531,381 over the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GABC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 168.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 185.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

