Piper Sandler Raises Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Price Target to $24.00

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $523.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $24.55.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $89.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.93%.

Insider Transactions at Central Pacific Financial

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $63,860.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,001.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock worth $181,882. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,124,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,706,000 after acquiring an additional 39,130 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Get Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.