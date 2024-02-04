Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PSX. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.71.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $145.47 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $148.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.60.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.