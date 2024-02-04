PGGM Investments Sells 7,669 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,669 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Hologic were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,931,098,000 after buying an additional 87,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hologic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,542,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $934,618,000 after buying an additional 206,023 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hologic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,426,000 after buying an additional 69,276 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.23. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

