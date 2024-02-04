PGGM Investments Sells 709 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.08% of Henry Schein worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average of $73.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

