PGGM Investments Sells 554 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $552.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $529.02 and a 200-day moving average of $489.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.97 and a twelve month high of $573.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 69.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

