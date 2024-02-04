PGGM Investments Sells 1,419 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.17. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 18.73%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

