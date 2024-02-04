PGGM Investments Reduces Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,152 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $345.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $154.11 and a one year high of $350.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

