PGGM Investments Reduces Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,387 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Nucor were worth $9,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $183.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.93. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $190.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

