PGGM Investments Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 247.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15,306 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2,557.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 64,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 61,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,122,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $309.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.94 and a 200 day moving average of $275.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

