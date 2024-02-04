PGGM Investments Purchases 7,566 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,324 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Netflix were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after buying an additional 182,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,771 shares of company stock valued at $139,531,235. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $564.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $244.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

