PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) Trading Down 0.8%

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETVGet Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 16,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 54,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. PetVivo had a negative net margin of 1,166.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,447.79%.

Institutional Trading of PetVivo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PetVivo stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of PetVivo as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

