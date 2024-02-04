Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) PT Raised to $23.00 at Truist Financial

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of PR stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 4.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $758.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.55 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,916,483 shares of company stock valued at $102,558,856. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

