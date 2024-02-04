PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lessened by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,707,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 50,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,316,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 608,321 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,307,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

